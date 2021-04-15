Brian Myers Said WWE Told Him And Matt Cardona Their Podcast Content Wasn’t Up To WWE Network Standards

In an interview with Fightful, Brian Myers said that WWE told him and Matt Cardona that their content for the Major Pod Network wasn’t up to the standards of the WWE Network. Here are highlights:

Brian Myers on why their YouTube series Figure It Out didn’t get added to the WWE Network: “There’s a lot to that question. One, Figure It Out was completely Matt and I and a guy that works with WWE.com. It was never financed by WWE. We never got a paycheck from it. We were legit spending our own money on all those episodes. Not reimbursed. Absolutely nothing. No hotels. We didn’t get a rental car. Nothing. Waking up early, shooting stuff on our own, he’s editing on his own and putting it up on the YouTube. We pushed that. We said, ‘Hey, this is great. Check it out.’ We got all the way to somebody—I couldn’t even remember his name—he was like the president of the Network at the time, we wrote him an e-mail and said, ‘Hey, we’ve been doing this. Take a look at it.’ They wrote back saying, ‘This is not up to Network standards. Blah, blah. It could never be added to the Network. Blah, blah, blah.’ Couple of weeks later it’s on the Network without anyone telling us or anything or saying a word to us. Lot of weird things like that. Nobody cared.”

Brian Myers on their podcast: “We literally had the idea for the podcast, went to WWE and said, ‘This is the UpUpDownDown of figures and that makes this company so much money. It’s the same exact thing. Literally a lateral movement, if you will, to make more money for everybody.’ For whatever reason—and this is multiple times, this isn’t one talk, this is several times we tried this—it went on deaf ears again. To the point where someone said, ‘Don’t mention it again.’ So, we’re like, ‘Okay. We’ll do it on our own.’”

On not getting hired for WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: “For whatever reason, they just didn’t… I don’t know. I don’t have the answers to any of this. I could also tell you this, I don’t know if I’ve ever said this publicly, one of the last things I did for WWE was shoot the sizzle reel for that. I went up to—which is actually just cool as hell for me as a fan boy—I went up to the warehouse and got to dig through all that cool shit. So, I have pictures of me holding the Smoking Skull belt or me wearing Jeff Jarrett’s light up cowboy hat on my phone and stuff. I spent the day there and shot the sizzle reel stuff, like, ‘Hey, what happens when WWE’s treasures are found,’ and that’s what came of it. They kinda knew what was going on, but I don’t know. It’s all, to me, a blessing in disguise because whatever went down with WWE, and I don’t know, I’m not there any more, that third party stuff and all that, something would have gave, and I don’t think in a good way. I think something bad would have happened where we would have been asked to sign it over or asked to give it up and none of that would have happened if we were there. I think we really avoided a ugly situation,” Myers told us. “The money aside, which I understand the money can’t be ignored ‘cause some people make big money doing this, but how can they have control of people’s hobbies. That’s really weird to me, man. That’s crossing a line, I think.”