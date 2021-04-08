Brian Myers Says He’s Fallen in Love With Impact Wrestling, Only Works Three Days a Month Now

– Fightful recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Brian Myers (aka Curt Hawkins), who discussed his WWE release in April 2020 as part of the pandemic cuts in April 2020 and signing with Impact Wrestling not long after. Below are some highlights.

Brian Myers on Tommy Dreamer calling him a week after he was fired to sign with Impact: “I want to say within the first week of the mass firing, Tommy Dreamer called me and gave me the hard pitch about IMPACT and I’m glad he did. ‘Cause I’ve fallen in love with IMPACT. It’s so fun and they just let me be me. Pro wrestling is art, you know? There’s no restrictions, really. Obviously I can’t do whatever I want, but I’m having fun and in almost a carefree setting for the first time in my career. No restrictions and just letting it all go. It’s been such a freakin’ blast.”

On having more time to spend with his family: “I work three days a month. I can’t beat it. That, and, too I’ve spent all this time with my family, watching my kids grow up and I’m literally only gone three days a month. It’s the safest, best way to film that product. Obviously those three days we work hard and long hours getting all that content in, but I’ve loved it. I love all the opportunities to talk, cut promos and stuff. Which I never really had a chance to do in WWE almost ever. So, it’s just been a blast. My friends are there. Gallows and Anderson, now Cardona, Swoggle, Ethan Page when they were there. So, I’ve just had a blast. I don’t have a complaint in the world about it, you know?”

Myers on how Impact has changed: “I think it’s a growing product that I know people have soured on over the years, but I think they need to tune back in and give it a chance. ‘Cause it’s so different from, it’s so far from—no offense to the Dixie era, if you will—but it’s a completely different product, a completely different show. The women’s division is incredible there. There’s a lot of talent there. Chris Bey and Jake Something. There’s guys there that I think are going to be big, big stars in this business.”