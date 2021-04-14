Brian Myers Says He’s Proud So Many Of His Students Found Success In AEW

In an interview with Fightful, Brian Myers spoke about how many students of his Create-A-Pro Wrestling school are currently employed by AEW. Here are highlights:

On training and still wrestling full time: “I think that’s the big difference with my school, is that I’m still fully in the fight of trying to be in the big time mega pro wrestling star myself, you know? Along with my students. So, I think that’s another thing that really separates Create A Pro from other schools is that I’m there literally doing these drills ‘cause I need the work out too, you know? Guys are in there with me. I’m not just standing around pointing and stuff, you know?”

On his students in AEW: “I just saw Tony Khan at the IMPACT tapings and I said, ‘Man, I watched that Revolution pay-per-view and it was weird. For the first time I was swelling up with pride to like watch a wrestling event that I had nothing to do with,’ you know? ‘Cause I had so many people on this show that I was either very, very good friends with or I a hand in [training]—Reynolds and Silver, guys that I’ve been friends with for years and years and years and helped every which way I possibly can. I’ve stuck my neck out for these guys so many times, ‘These guys are awesome. They just need a chance. They just need more eyes on them,’ you know? Max Caster. It was crazy man. I just said, ‘Thank you, man. Thanks for believing in my guys and trusting them. ‘Cause it was so surreal to watch that event. I was literally swelling with pride watching it.’”

On MJF: “Do you want a good clickbait headline? MJF is the second best Max to come out of Create a Pro.”