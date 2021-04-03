Brian Myers Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Be A Producer

Fightful Select recently spoke with Brian Myers, who revealed that Vince McMahon had Mark Carrano contact him about becoming a producer when he was injured in 2018. Myers said that he shadowed other producers and then told McMahon he wanted to wrestle again when he was healthy. McMahon said he wanted to look at possibly having Myers produce once he was done with his in-ring career. Myers said he was told that McMahon hand-picked him from a group of available talent to bring in after the 2016 brand split.

Myers said that before his release, the door was open for him to work as a producer in the future. He noted that when he was fired by WWE, Tommy Dreamer contacted him and he signed with Impact Wrestling within a week.