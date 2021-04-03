wrestling / News
Brian Myers Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Be A Producer
April 3, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful Select recently spoke with Brian Myers, who revealed that Vince McMahon had Mark Carrano contact him about becoming a producer when he was injured in 2018. Myers said that he shadowed other producers and then told McMahon he wanted to wrestle again when he was healthy. McMahon said he wanted to look at possibly having Myers produce once he was done with his in-ring career. Myers said he was told that McMahon hand-picked him from a group of available talent to bring in after the 2016 brand split.
Myers said that before his release, the door was open for him to work as a producer in the future. He noted that when he was fired by WWE, Tommy Dreamer contacted him and he signed with Impact Wrestling within a week.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Terms WWE Banned Promotional Partners From Using On Social Media For Wrestlemania 36
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. Still Likely For WWE, Note On How Long They’ve Been Interested
- WWE Reportedly Made Murphy Delete A Post Explaining End of Angle With Mysterios
- Details On Why Lio Rush’s AAA Cruiserweight Title Win Hasn’t Been Talked About Again