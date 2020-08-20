Brian Myers Takes Shot at WWE & Vince McMahon During Emergence, Stands by His Comments

– Earlier this week, during Impact Wrestling Emergence Night 1, Brian Myers made an appearance hijacked Jimmy Jacobs’ interview with Willie Mack. During the interview, Myers took at shot at WWE and Vince McMahon. He stated, “It disgusts me that major decisions in this business are made by some out of touch 70 year old man.” Yesterday on Twitter, Myers addressed his comments he made on Tuesday night.

Myers wrote, “A lot of different opinions on what I said last night on @IMPACTWRESTLING. Good, bad, or indifferent bring it on. I meant what I said. This is an opportunity I’ve never been giving before and I’m gonna seize it. Now sit back & watch me do it.” You can view his tweet and a clip of comments from Tuesday night below.

Myers was released from WWE earlier this year.

A lot of different opinions on what I said last night on @IMPACTWRESTLING. Good, bad, or indifferent bring it on. I meant what I said. This is an opportunity I’ve never been giving before and I’m gonna seize it. Now sit back & watch me do it. pic.twitter.com/sfVsTpmc6J — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) August 19, 2020