Brian Myers Thinks AEW and Impact Wrestling Relationship Is Done

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Brian Myers spoke about the working relationship between AEW and Impact Wrestling, which he believe is done. Here are highlights:

On how GCW feels like ECW right now: “GCW has those vibes, the underdog vibes. I think Impact Wrestling has those underdog vibes, you know? I’m there and when I first showed up I was like, ‘oh my god, this is the land of misfit toys.’ People who are under-appreciated or never given a chance all coming together for this common goal of proving people wrong. I thought that was pretty rad and that was the ECW spirit for sure. Giving guys chances that you never thought they would and seeing if they excel or not.”

On the AEW-Impact working relationship: “I believe that scenario is over. Whatever it was agreed upon is all played out. I thought it was a great partnership and really good exposure for everybody.”

Brian Myers on AEW changing things: “I love it. It’s changed the wrestling business, it’s incredible. I mean, it has changed everything, a legit number two, or equal at this point, right? A one and one, which for me, being in the business 17 years now, I’ve never been a part of something like that where it is two mega-companies going head to head. It’s just healthy for the business.”