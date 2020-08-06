Brian Myers vs. Heath Slater vs. Brian Pillman Jr. Set to Headline WrestlePro Next Month

– WrestlePro has announced a new event that will take place next month in Union, New Jersey. The event will feature former WWE Superstars Bryan Myers and Heath Slater in action at the event. In fact, the headlining bout will feature Brian Myers vs. Heath Slater vs. Brian Pillman Jr. in a Triple Threat match.

Tickets for he event are available at WrestlePro’s website. Also scheduled for the upcoming card:

* Anthony Bowens vs. Chris Dickinson

* Cheeseburger vs. Leon St. Giovanni

* Fallah Bahh vs. Deonn Rusman