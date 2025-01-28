– TNA Wrestling announced a new matchup for this week’s edition of TNA Impact. Brian Myers will face Leon Slater in a singles bout. TNA Impact is scheduled for Thursday, January 30. It will air at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. Travis Williams & Judas Icarus

* Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater

* Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin

* Mustafa Ali in action

* Nic Nemeth will appear

* Cora Jade in action