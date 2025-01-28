wrestling / News
Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater Announced for This Week’s TNA Impact
– TNA Wrestling announced a new matchup for this week’s edition of TNA Impact. Brian Myers will face Leon Slater in a singles bout. TNA Impact is scheduled for Thursday, January 30. It will air at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. Travis Williams & Judas Icarus
* Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater
* Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin
* Mustafa Ali in action
* Nic Nemeth will appear
* Cora Jade in action
