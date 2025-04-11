wrestling / News

Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

April 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Spoilers Logo Next Week Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater and more for next week’s TNA Impact. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday’s Impact:

* Dani Luna vs. Jakara Jackson
* Xia Brookside vs. Jazmyn Nyx
* Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater
* We’ll hear from Elijah
* Cody Deaner addresses his future

