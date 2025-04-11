wrestling / News
Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
April 10, 2025 | Posted by
TNA has announced Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater and more for next week’s TNA Impact. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday’s Impact:
* Dani Luna vs. Jakara Jackson
* Xia Brookside vs. Jazmyn Nyx
* Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater
* We’ll hear from Elijah
* Cody Deaner addresses his future
NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide!
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/WhydO0m4e4 pic.twitter.com/hcCTyMbzsB
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 11, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton & Charlotte Flair Smackdown Promo Reportedly Hasn’t Changed WWE’s Plans
- Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Think Wrestlers Emulate Bret Hart, Thinks They Try To Distract Because They Can’t Wrestle
- Kevin Owens On The Uncertainty Around His Match With Steve Austin, Asking For The Package Piledriver
- Kevin Nash Thinks the Women’s World Title Triple Threat at WrestleMania 41 Is ‘Horrible’ Booking