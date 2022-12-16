Brian Myers Weighs In On Current Era of Wrestling, Finding Success On His Own Terms

Brian Myers and Matt Cardona are making their own way through their wrestling careers, and Myers recently weighed in the current era of wrestling and more. Myers appeared on The Sessions and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the current era of wrestling: “There’s the 80s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling and the Attitude Era and we’re living in something right now. It doesn’t have a name yet … The Tony Khan era I don’t know because he’s pretty much to thank for all the jobs and opportunities that weren’t there before [because] it was a monopoly.”

On Matt Cardona and his ability to find success on their own terms:“I think through the podcast, Matt Cardona and I, we’ve really found kind of a cheat code to the business because we really work for ourselves now and we don’t have to be employed by anyone to get by. We don’t have to beg for things. It makes a really big difference when you’re in that position of power.”