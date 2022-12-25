Brian Myers On What He Learned From Edge, Not Being Allowed To Change In The WWE Locker Room

On a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young, Brian Myers spoke about a variety of topics, including . Check out some of the highlights:

On what he learned from Edge that he keeps today: “The slowing down aspect of wrestling. That’s very hard for people. I see it with my students. You’re just so new and excited, and the idea of doing nothing is scary. You feel like you need to constantly be doing something and that’s not the case at all. It’s better to let things breathe and play out. It’s hard to control your emotions and your excitement to do things like that.”

On being so young in the WWE locker room: “It was tough. Give and go. Matt [Cardona] and I were always very respectful because we were such fans. That helped, but it was also we couldn’t show that side and knew enough not to do that, just be respectful. Honestly, in WWE at that point, you’re trying to avoid heat. You’re trying to avoid pissing someone off, who’s gonna tell someone, and it’s gonna trickle, and the heat grows. We knew back then what would get us heat at work, and we just avoided it. That was the best thing we did.”

On how things have changed in the past twenty years: “It might have changed too much. Too much entitlement. What I had? Maybe a little too deep. What it is now? Too deep the other way. We need something in the middle because the entitlement that people in the business have nowadays is wild to me.”

On having to ask Chris Benoit’s permission to dress in the locker room: “When we first got called up, we weren’t even allowed in the locker room. Matt and I are main roster talent but we changed with the extras in every building for at least the first three months and THEN we had to go up to Chris Benoit as the locker room leader and be like, ‘sir, we’ve been on the main roster a couple months now. We’re wondering if it’s okay if we changed with the boys?'”

On finding a middle ground between his day and today: “I don’t if it needs to be THAT extreme, but you do need to have some kind of respect where like somebody new starts and they throw their shit all around the locker room like they own it! It’s a big difference. Let’s find a happy medium, that’s all that I’m saying.”

