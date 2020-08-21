Brian Myers On WWE’s Big Contracts Being ‘Please Don’t Go to AEW’ Deals, Working As a Producer

Brian Myers spoke with David Penzer on the Sitting Ringside podcast about his time as a producer in WWE, WWE offering huge contracts to people as AEW was taking off and more. Up until the pandemic forced their hand, WWE offered some major money to a lot of people including Myers, The Good Brothers, and many others to get them to stay with the company for a long time as AEW started to really take off. Myers, who was released in April as part of the pandemic cuts and with Impact Wrestling, talked about why he was happy to take the deal and how they were thought of backstage. Highlights and the full audio are below:

On working as a producer when he was injured: “I got a hernia in late 2018. And I thought I was gonna be out. I had hernia surgery and I thought I was going to be out for like two months, and I was looking forward to it, [to] some time off. And then Mark Carano called me back and said [that] Vince saw my name on the injury report, and he would like me to be a producer while I’m out and learn that side of the business. And that’s not really an opportunity you can’t say no to. So I said, ‘Ookay.’ And I wound up working more hurt than I would have as active talent, went to every single TV, RAW, SmackDown and PPVs in a suit, the whole nine. All the production meetings.

“But what that did was finally I was able to establish a relationship with Vince. And a big thing that I think a lot of boys don’t have, I was very comfortable speaking to him. You know what I mean? It’s wasn’t like, ‘Oh god, there’s Vince!’ That all went out the window, he was just Vince to me. This dude I deal with all the time on a regular basis now, instead of a quarterly, yearly pitch or something that people do with him.”

On WWE offering stars big money not to go to AEW: “Yeah, absolutely. And then like, it was astronomical. And then once someone said no, then it went up for everybody. And it just kept happening. [laughs] It wound up being what it was, too good to be true, to be honest with you. But yeah, it’s just like more money than I ever imagined making in this business that I signed for. And like I said, I’d already been a producer, I was kind of like — and the big thing for them was the years. Everybody’s contract was five years, that was their big thing. And you know, the boys were calling them the “Please Don’t Go to AEW Contracts.’ But that’s fine, because I was like, ‘Okay. I’m very comfortable here. I enjoy it, and I’m set up for post in-ring stuff. I’m more than fine with signing this.’ At the time it was like, ‘Okay, sure.'”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sitting Ringside with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.