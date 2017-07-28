Brian Ortega Likes Holding a Third-Round Stoppage Record in UFC

Brian Ortega spoke with MMAjunkie ahead of his fight with Renato Moicano at UFC 214. The highlights are below:

On being the only fighter in the UFC with three straight third-round stoppages: “I go in there to kill. That’s all it means. I fight to the end. People usually rest up the third round and try to play it cool – let me get the decision, let me finish. No, let’s go for it. War.”

On wanting to finish opponents earlier: “I would love that. Go in, go out. If I get a quick submission or knockout, easy money. Go home and train, and sign another fight. But I’m fighting the guys that are the best in the world right now. It’s not that easy any more. When you’re fighting the elite of the best of the top 10, it takes a little while to figure their rhythm out. But once that puzzle is solved, that’s it. It’s ours.”