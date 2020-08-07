Brian Pillman Jr. Says He’s Actively Seeking MLW Release

Brian Pillman Jr. has confirmed that he’s looking to get released from his MLW contract. Pillman told Wrestling Inc that he is seeking his release from the company. Pillman has been working matches on AEW Dark and is set to make his OVW debut soon, and explained his feelings around MLW in the interview.

“I haven’t heard from MLW in a while – I used to talk to them all the time but they don’t answer my phone,” he said. “I’m sure they’re cool and there’s no hard feelings. I guess everything’s that been said has been said and they told me I’m free to chase opportunities outside. I think my contract restricts WWE and NXT and that’s it. They know that I know what I’m not allowed to do and sooner or later I’m sure we’ll try to come to an agreement where MLW can release me. As far as I’m concerned, there’s not any guarantee on any shows happening. I understand it’s a pandemic and it’s just business. There’s no hard feelings and I absolutely love that company and wrestling has been nothing but good to me for my whole career.”

Pillman added, “If I’m fully transparent since about June 1 I’ve been actively trying to request my release and free myself of the obligations of MLW,” revealed Pillman. “Again, no hard feelings but they have obligations towards me too. They have to have so many shows take place in order for my end of the contract to be valid too. So, I think that would also free them up of some responsibility. I think it would be a win-win situation if they released me. Everybody’s gotta a different opinion on what’s a win-win situation.”

Pillman’s comments confirm a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter last month that he tried to get out of his contract with MLW but was denied.