Brian Pillman Jr. Set For This Week’s AEW Dark, Full Lineup Revealed

AEW has announced the lineup for this week’s AEW Dark, and it will include Brian Pillman Jr. AEW announced eight matches for this week’s episode, which streams on YouTube at 7 PM ET. It includes Pillman’s first match on Dark against Shawn Spears; he previously was part of the Casino Battle Royal at last year’s AEW Double or Nothing..

The full lineup is below:

* Joe Alonzo, Brady Pierce, Tony Donati, Faboo Andre vs. Lucha Brothers, The Blade, and The Butcher

* Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates) vs. Dark Order (Grayson and Evil Uno)

* Big Swole vs. Rache Chanel

* Will Hobbs vs. Orange Cassidy

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Luther

* Michael Nakazawa vs. Shawn Dean

* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard)

* Scorpio Sky vs. Serpentico