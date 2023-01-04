Brian Pillman Jr. Allies With Brock & Arn Anderson On AEW Dark

Brian Pillman Jr. has a new set of allies in Brock & Arn Anderson as of this week’s AEW Dark. Tuesday’s show featured an interview in which Pillman, Brock, and Arn said they weren’t happy with how things had been going as of late. Pillman said that his mother always told him that if anyone was going to help guide his wrestling career, it would be Arn.

