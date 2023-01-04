wrestling / News
Brian Pillman Jr. Allies With Brock & Arn Anderson On AEW Dark
January 3, 2023 | Posted by
Brian Pillman Jr. has a new set of allies in Brock & Arn Anderson as of this week’s AEW Dark. Tuesday’s show featured an interview in which Pillman, Brock, and Arn said they weren’t happy with how things had been going as of late. Pillman said that his mother always told him that if anyone was going to help guide his wrestling career, it would be Arn.
You can see the segment below:
.@TheArnShow offers an idea for @BAndersonAEW & @FlyinBrianJr.
What do you think the future looks like for them, under the guidance of Double A?
Watch #AEWDark right now!
▶️ https://t.co/GyaphUOopE pic.twitter.com/Ukuww8qSX2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 4, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note On AEW Locker Room Reaction To Dax Harwood’s Recent CM Punk Comments
- Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- FanTime Congratulates Mandy Rose For Making $1 Million Last Month
- Zelina Vega in Black Leather Pants, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss Top WWE Best Superstar Instagram Photos of 2022