Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison Have Signed A Deal With AEW

It was reported last week that Brian Pillman Jr. had finished up his run with MLW and would be working for AEW full time. Now, Fightful Select reports that Pillman has officially signed a new deal with the company. Meanwhile, it was also noted that Pillman’s tag team partner Griff Garrison has also signed a full-time contract with AEW.

The signings were said to be expected by most people in the company and was considered a “foregone conclusion.” One of the higher-ups said that they wanted to do their best to match up with full-time deals in regards to dates. Pillman and Garrison had previously been on tiered contracts.