Brian Pillman Jr. Comments on His AEW Debut, Says It Won’t Be His Last Opportunity in AEW
– As noted, Brian Pillman Jr. made his AEW debut on this week’s AEW Dark, losing to Shawn Spears in a one-on-one match. Pillman commented on the debut earlier today via Twitter, saying it won’t be his last appearance in AEW.
Brian Pillman Jr. wrote, “This won’t be my last opportunity in an AEW ring! Every time I step into that ring is a chance to show my worth, a CHALLENGE that I will rise to! Stay tuned for my next challenge and in the mean time stay fresh with a cool summer tee!”
Pillman is currently under contract to MLW. Company COO Jared St. Laurent said Pillman had the company’s blessing to appear for AEW this week.
This won't be my last opportunity in an AEW ring! Every time I step into that ring is a chance to show my worth, a CHALLENGE that I will rise to! Stay tuned for my next challenge and in the mean time stay fresh with a cool summer tee! https://t.co/uEXgsxWFFp
— Brian Pillman (@FlyinBrianJr) July 8, 2020
