wrestling / News

Brian Pillman Jr Comments On The Reaction To His Father’s Dark Side of the Ring Episode

May 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brian Pillman Jr MLW Pulp Fusion

Dark Side of the Ring returned this past week with a two-part episode about Brian Pillman, which covered his life and death. His son, Brian Pillman Jr, reacted to the episode and those who commented on it in a post on Twitter.

He wrote: “Growing up I felt like I had no family at all. That was until I decided to venture into the wild world of professional wrestling. To everyone at AEW, MLW, and every Indy promotion in between… Thank you! Thank you for being there for me. Thank you for being my FAMILY!!!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brian Pillman Jr., Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading