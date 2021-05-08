wrestling / News
Brian Pillman Jr Comments On The Reaction To His Father’s Dark Side of the Ring Episode
Dark Side of the Ring returned this past week with a two-part episode about Brian Pillman, which covered his life and death. His son, Brian Pillman Jr, reacted to the episode and those who commented on it in a post on Twitter.
He wrote: “Growing up I felt like I had no family at all. That was until I decided to venture into the wild world of professional wrestling. To everyone at AEW, MLW, and every Indy promotion in between… Thank you! Thank you for being there for me. Thank you for being my FAMILY!!!”
Growing up I felt like I had no family at all. That was until I decided to venture into the wild world of professional wrestling. To everyone at AEW, MLW, and every Indy promotion in between… Thank you! Thank you for being there for me. Thank you for being my FAMILY!!! ❤️
— Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) May 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman On Potential Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Match, Reigns’ Goal To Be The GOAT
- Maria Kanellis Wants To Make An Appearance At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
- Details On AEW Dark Wrestlers That Took Part In Recent WWE Tryouts Including Alex Gracia And More
- Britt Baker Reveals That She Had To Take Care of Dax Harwood When He Started Bleeding At Dinner, Harwood Says Baker and Bayley Are Both His Role Models