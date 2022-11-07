Brian Pillman Jr. Credits Veteran Wrestlers Who Helped Him Out

Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, Brian Pillman Jr. shared the names of various figures in the wrestling industry that have contributed to his career success (per Wrestling Inc). As a second-generation talent, Pillman named a series of people who offered him invaluable assistance and advice over the years. You can read a few highlights and listen to the full episode below.

On his work with other second-gen talent: “Ricky Morton has been so great to me. I’ve worked with his son a number of times. Especially in the tag wrestling scene, he’s always been a good resource. Arn, who- I’ve done a few dates with Brock. Me and Brock did the Four Horsemen [at Ric Flair’s Last Match] and I really loved that dynamic. Arn is somebody that’s just a genius. He’s very active in the scene today in the ways you wouldn’t realize.”

On his mother’s advice to seek out Arn Anderson: “‘Whatever you do, just find Arn. He’ll steer you the right way. Your dad was friends with Arn.’ It was like her dying wish, ‘find Arn.’ The key to salvation is Arn Anderson. He’s like the Obi-Wan.”

On his relationship with Brock Anderson: “I see a kid who’s kinda in my shoes and I can be like ‘yeah, this is hard.'” A lot of those older guys are great, but even like a younger person that was able to help me out: Cody Rhodes was super good.”

On his work with Cody Rhodes in the lead-up to AEW: “We’re rallying everyone up because we got this secret thing we’re building up. So I go and I set up the ring, and I’m helping out, and I get to meet him and he’s so nice and so kind. He sits me down in the locker room and says ‘Look, one of the best pieces of advice I can give you is it’s going to be harder for you. You’re going to have to work twice as hard to overcome the expectations of your father. You’ll always be in his shadow unless you’re twice as good.'”