Jonathan Wolfman Praises Brian Pillman Jr. as the Real Deal, More on His Debut and Hopes of Eventually Joining WWE

– As previously reported, Brian Pillman Jr, the son of the late Brian Pillman, recently made his pro wrestling debut on Friday, and he wrestled Jonathan Wolf in Indianapolis. Pillman was also trained by Lance Storm trained him.

Jonathan Wolf also tweeted on facing Pillman Jr., and he tweeted the following.

I️ just wanted to say @FlyinBrianJr is the real deal and I️m honored to be your first match — Johnathan wolf (@IK3Wolf) December 31, 2017

Earlier this year, WrestleList.com spoke to Brian Pillman Jr. about starting his wrestling career. He stated the following on possibly joining the WWE in the future.

“I will tell you right now that I think the company that will benefit the most from me becoming a wrestler would be the federation [WWE], just because they have the trademarks, they have the name and they have the merchandising of my father. So I think it would be wise for me to go there. Obviously at the end of the day we want to make a good living for ourselves and we want to make it as big as we can. I think it might be smart for me to perform on the indies for while to get experience in the event that I might not make it, that way I’d still make a living for myself. I will say that making it to the big leagues, making it to WWE would be a dream come true. It would be the ultimate goal to follow in my father’s footsteps. One guy I look to, to compare what my possibilities would be is Cody Rhodes. Obviously he had the father and the whole legacy going for him and he went to the WWE and it wasn’t a good fit for him. He didn’t want to go with their plans and he had bigger plans for himself. Just seeing him thrive and doing so well on the independent scene has given me more options.”