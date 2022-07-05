Various News: Brian Pillman Jr. Shares Idea For AEW & WWE Supershow, Matt Cardona’s New Vlog Online

Brian Pillman Jr. has an idea for an AEW and WWE crossover show, and shared it on social media. As was noted earlier, Tony Khan was asked about the idea of such a show during a recent interview with The Masked Man Show and said, “I’m not sure that’s going to happen but I would be open to talking about that kind of thing… It’s not crazy, but it’s a bold prediction, sir.” Pillman retweeted an article about those comments and shared his idea for such a match.

Pillman wrote:

“The Flyin Brian Cruiserweight Classic! Invite New Japan as well. Use clips of Owen, Liger, and pops to promote the history of cruiserweight wrestling. I’ll be the guest referee cause I’m like 240 pounds now and probably wouldn’t qualify as a cruiserweight lol. Matches would slap!”

He also said that Will Ospreay, Ricochet, PAC, and Rey Fenix would be in the semifinals of the hypothetical tournament.

