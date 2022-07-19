Brian Pillman Jr. Isn’t Sure on What’s Happening with MJF & AEW

– Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke to Counted Out With Mike & Tyler and discussed what’s going with MJF in AEW, along with their TV angle. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Brian Pillman Jr. on MJF: “I’m not too sure what’s going on with him right now. We used to be a lot closer, but with work and stuff, and things start getting more serious and personal, you tend to try and prioritize work when you’re at work and it’s a lot less about being buddy-buddy. There used to be a time, him and I came up on the Indies together, and I sort of introduced him to his current girlfriend now. Max is a good kid. At the end of the day, we all want more. The grass is always greener on the other side. He’s a smart kid and he’ll land on his feet.”

On his angle with MJF in AEW: “That angle was good. I wish we could have gotten more out of it. They told me, straight up, at the beginning that it was just going to be a short thing. I thought, ‘we have something more here.’ I’m young and I want it all. It’s not really anybody’s fault. I just went, ‘I want to do this for not just three weeks, let’s do this for 12 weeks. Let’s get a good program out of this.’ Maybe, in their mind, I wasn’t the person to do that with at the time. Everything happens for a reason. I’m in a really good spot right now and I think Max will land on his feet.”

MJF has not appeared on AEW programming since the post-Double or Nothing 2022 edition of Dynamite.