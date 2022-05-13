wrestling / News

Brian Pillman Jr. Joins New Film The Charisma Killers

May 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brian Pillman Jr. has landed his first feature film role, signing into the upcoming The Charisma Killers. Writer/director Michael Matteo Rossi posted to Twitter to note that Pillman has joined the film, with Pillman retweeting the post and writing:

“The news that I was excited to share with you all today! Just landed my first acting role! I guess you could say I graduated from Varsity Blond to Hollywood Blond!!!”

Pillman is the second wrestling star to sign onto the film, joining the previously-announced Jessica McKay. The film stars Vanessa Angel, Vernon Wells, Jordan James Smith, Chris Moss and more. It’s described as follows:

When the old mentor of 7 killers finds out he has terminal cancer, he gives them all an opportunity at his fortune to prove themselves for one night only to exact revenge.

