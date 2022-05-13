wrestling / News
Brian Pillman Jr. Joins New Film The Charisma Killers
Brian Pillman Jr. has landed his first feature film role, signing into the upcoming The Charisma Killers. Writer/director Michael Matteo Rossi posted to Twitter to note that Pillman has joined the film, with Pillman retweeting the post and writing:
“The news that I was excited to share with you all today! Just landed my first acting role! I guess you could say I graduated from Varsity Blond to Hollywood Blond!!!”
Pillman is the second wrestling star to sign onto the film, joining the previously-announced Jessica McKay. The film stars Vanessa Angel, Vernon Wells, Jordan James Smith, Chris Moss and more. It’s described as follows:
When the old mentor of 7 killers finds out he has terminal cancer, he gives them all an opportunity at his fortune to prove themselves for one night only to exact revenge.
The news that I was excited to share with you all today! Just landed my first acting role! I guess you could say I graduated from Varsity Blond to Hollywood Blond!!! 😎🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/l4OxUHyVGB
— Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) May 12, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Why Hercules Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame, Power & Glory Tag Team With Paul Roma
- Update On Hikaru Shida For Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament (SPOILER)
- Tammy Sytch Lashes Out At Bill DeMott For Calling For Her Removal From WWE Hall of Fame
- Eric Bischoff On His Picks For Wrestlers Who Cut Best Promos, Randy Orton’s Believability In The Ring