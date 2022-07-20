Brian Pillman Jr On How He Feels About Heels Using His Family In Their Promos

In an interview with the Universal Wrestling Podcast (via Fightful), Brian Pillman Jr spoke about various heels in wrestling using his family as material for their promos. Just on AEW alone, MJF and Christian Cage have referenced his parents, who are both deceased, for heel heat.

He said: “At some point, something has to give. At least I’ve got to come out there and get my comeuppance. I’m not too worried about utilizing it because I’ve utilized my family story to get to where I’m at today. It’s kind of a part of who I am and part of the value I bring to the organization in being able to tell those deep stories. I’d be a hypocrite to say that the bad guys aren’t allowed to take advantage of that too. I’m allowed to take advantage of the benefits of it. I’m all about ‘the show must go on’ and if we’re telling a cool story. At some point, I’d like to tell my side of the story and take out all my frustrations based on everything that’s been happening to me. A lot of heels have taken the piss out on me and stuff and there have been very few opportunities for me to come back and kick some ass, but I think there is something on the horizon so if people stay tuned. A lot of times, when you’re a babyface, you’re out there to support the show and get people over. Maybe if I have a change of heart or have some big turn, I get to showcase that aggression that I’ve built up over that time. At that point, it will be my time to shine.“