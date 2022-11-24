Brian Pillman Jr. On Not Being Featured On AEW TV: ‘Just The Nature of the Beast’

Brian Pillman Jr. has been on the backburner in AEW as of late, and he recently weighed in on his spot in the company. The Blonds member was last seen on Dynamite in August and was last on Rampage in early October, both of which were short losses. In a conversation with Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman, Pillman talked about his current place in AEW and how he’s hoping to get back in the spotlight at some point. You can see some highlights below:

On not being featured much in AEW: “That’s just the nature of the beast. We all want stuff to happen right away. But they did sign me and Griff to some lucrative longer deals, so it’s not like there isn’t food on the table, but there comes a certain aspect where you start to get hungry for more and you want to get back in the spotlight.”

On being motivated to improve his skills: “And a lot of my work, I’m just starting to take more pride in because no one else will for you. No one else is going to give you that push. You got to kind of push yourself sometimes.”