Brian Pillman Jr. on the Advice He Received From Steve Austin

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW wrestler Brian Pillman discussed a past encounter with his late father’s former tag team partner, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and how Austin gave him some advice about pro wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On being contacted by Austin: “I get a DM from ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. He’s like, ‘Hey bud, you know, I’ve got this weightlifting belt that was your dad’s. I want to give it to you. … Me and your pops were best buds. I want to tell you some stories. You got a minute?’ I’m like, ‘Do I have a minute? … I’ll skip class.'”

Brian Pillman Jr. on speaking with Steve Austin: “I just stand outside the little campus building and chat with Steve Austin for about 45 minutes. He tells me some great s*** and by the end of it, I thought, ‘You know what Steve, I’ve been thinking, I’m here, I’m about to graduate school and start a bulls*** job.’ I was like, ‘You think I could ever get into the pro wrestling business?’ He’s like, ‘I want to let you know your dad would want you to do whatever would make you happy, you know what I mean?’ He’s like, ‘This business ain’t going anywhere.’ He’s like, ‘Don’t do it just to do it.'”