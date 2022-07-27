Brian Pillman Jr. on Watching WrestleMania 38 Live

– While speaking to The Universal Wrestling Podcast, AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. he was in attendance for WWE’s WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, allowing him to witness Cody Rhodes make his WWE return against Seth Rollins, along with Steve Austin working the impromptu main event on Night 1 against Kevin Owens.

Pillman stated on attending WrestleMania 38 (via WrestlingInc.com), “I was down there in Dallas for it. I got to see [Steve Austin’s] moment. That was really cool, and I got to watch Cody’s moment too. So, you know, that’s what we call them in wrestling. We call them moments; we don’t necessarily call them matches.”

Both Cody Rhodes making his WWE return against Seth Rollins and Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens took place on WrestleMania 38: Night 1. Brian Pillman Jr. and Varsity Blonds tag team partner Griff Garrison were in action on last week’s edition of Dynamite, losing to Luchasaurus and Christian Cage.