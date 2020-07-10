wrestling / News
Brian Pillman Jr Reportedly Tried To Get Out Of MLW Contract
As we previously reported, Brian Pillman Jr. has the full blessing of MLW to appear on AEW shows, which was revealed by MLW COO Jared St. Laurent prior to Pillman’s AEW Dark debut.
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Pillman actually tried to get out of his MLW contract and was denied. Luckily, he has one of the older MLW contracts, which allows him to appear elsewhere, while the new contracts are more restrictive.
MLW has shows set for October 3 and December 5, barring cancellations due to the pandemic. Pillman would be obligated to work those shows if he doesn’t get a release before then. MLW and AEW have worked out deals before, including with MJF before his deal with MLW ended. MLW tapes Friday or Saturday and AEW on Wednesday, so even when things go back to normal, there wouldn’t be a schedule conflict.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Teases Match With Eddie Kingston, Explains How His Opponents Are Selected For TNT Title Defenses
- Sheamus on How the League of Nations Was Created to Put Over Roman Reigns, Says Jamie Noble Came Up With the Idea
- Arn Anderson On the Point That He Knew WCW Was Going to End, Why He Came to That Realization
- Edge Discusses How Close He & Matt Hardy Really Were, How They Found Positives In Tense Lita Situation, Jeff Hardy Relationship