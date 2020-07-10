Brian Pillman Jr Reportedly Tried To Get Out Of MLW Contract

As we previously reported, Brian Pillman Jr. has the full blessing of MLW to appear on AEW shows, which was revealed by MLW COO Jared St. Laurent prior to Pillman’s AEW Dark debut.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Pillman actually tried to get out of his MLW contract and was denied. Luckily, he has one of the older MLW contracts, which allows him to appear elsewhere, while the new contracts are more restrictive.

MLW has shows set for October 3 and December 5, barring cancellations due to the pandemic. Pillman would be obligated to work those shows if he doesn’t get a release before then. MLW and AEW have worked out deals before, including with MJF before his deal with MLW ended. MLW tapes Friday or Saturday and AEW on Wednesday, so even when things go back to normal, there wouldn’t be a schedule conflict.