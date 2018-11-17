Brian Pillman Jr. Says He Would Consider NXT Run In The Future

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Brian Pillman Jr. spoke about why he hasn’t signed with WWE and if he may consider doing so in the future. Here are highlights:

On his time on the independent scene: “It’s definitely really fun being out in the indies, you really get to experience the roots of this business, how people were brought in and brought up, and the things that people had to go through to get noticed and really earn that respect. In my eyes, I made a good decision by getting an indie run out there, I’ve learned a lot, I have a lot of experience that maybe some guys may not have learned had they just went straight to the federation or to the Performance Center. So I’m very grateful for the path that I’ve taken, I want to thank my trainer Lance Storm.”

On if he’s open to NXT: “But with all that said, the WWE, NXT, Performance Center, all those different words and acronyms, those seem to be popping up more and more in my rear-view mirror lately. It’s just one of those things, you have to take care of your business first, and I’m doing business with MLW right now and that’s my major focus. But like I said, there’s connections, sure, but it’s all about taking the right steps at the right time. I’m surely waiting for the right time to do that step.”