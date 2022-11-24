Brian Pillman Jr Says He Has Cut Off Contact With Teddy Hart

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Brian Pillman Jr. said that he no longer speaks to Teddy Hart and has cut off contact with him. Hart is the subject of the true crime documentary Dangerous Breed, which is currently available on Peacock.

He said: “I kind of just stopped communicating with him and I kind of cut him off quite a while ago. And most people have commended that decision. They said, ‘You’re smart for doing that.’ I love them to death. Of course, I love the Hart family and they’ve done so good by me. Teddy is sort of the big elephant in the room when it comes to the family and everything. And I’ve just made it abundantly clear to everybody that I don’t associate with him anymore, just based off of my experiences with him in MLW. I’ve made these decisions long before the documentary came out, right? I wanted to separate myself from Teddy. And hoped that he would get help. I just didn’t want to keep his wrestling going. I didn’t want to keep getting him booked and keep having him a part of my stable, if he’s just going to be Teddy, right?“