Various News: Brian Pillman Jr. Set For WrestlePro Dream 16, POR Wrestling’s Hardcore Grand Prix Sets IWTV Debut

September 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestlePro Dream Sixteen

– Brian Pillman Jr. has joined WrestlePro’s Dream Sixteen Tournament. WrestlePro has announced that Pillman is the latest entrant into the tournament, which runs from October 24th to 25th in Union, New Jersey:

– GCW has announced that POR Wrestling’s Hardcore Grand Prix will debut on IWTV on September 30th, as you can see below:

