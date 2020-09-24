Various News: Brian Pillman Jr. Set For WrestlePro Dream 16, POR Wrestling’s Hardcore Grand Prix Sets IWTV Debut

– Brian Pillman Jr. has joined WrestlePro’s Dream Sixteen Tournament. WrestlePro has announced that Pillman is the latest entrant into the tournament, which runs from October 24th to 25th in Union, New Jersey:

Coming in at number 12 in the #DreamSixteen tournament, and making his return to WrestlePro, will be Brian Pillman, Jr.! @FlyinBrianJr Tickets available at https://t.co/YRkmPOxu3Z (discounted tickets for both events). pic.twitter.com/SlNx7CnVNO — 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗣𝗿𝗼 (@WrestlePro) September 24, 2020

– GCW has announced that POR Wrestling’s Hardcore Grand Prix will debut on IWTV on September 30th, as you can see below: