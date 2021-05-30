wrestling / News

Brian Pillman Jr Shares Funny Story About Meeting A Fan: “You Look Like Flyin’ Brian!”

May 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Brian Pillman Jr. shared an amusing a story about a fan he met while at the gym today, with the fan noting that he looked like his father.

He wrote: “Walking into the gym,

Old man on a bike: Man you look like one of them old wrestlers like Flyin Brian!

Me: Yeah that’s my dad!

Old man: Na man I know you just bullshitting me, you do look like him though.

Me: Alright man have a nice day!

Lol I love this town

