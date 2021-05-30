wrestling / News
Brian Pillman Jr Shares Funny Story About Meeting A Fan: "You Look Like Flyin' Brian!"
In a post on Twitter, Brian Pillman Jr. shared an amusing a story about a fan he met while at the gym today, with the fan noting that he looked like his father.
Walking into the gym,
Old man on a bike: Man you look like one of them old wrestlers like Flyin Brian!
Me: Yeah that’s my dad!
Old man: Na man I know you just bullshitting me, you do look like him though.
Me: Alright man have a nice day!
Lol I love this town 😂😂😂
— Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) May 29, 2021
