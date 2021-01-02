Brian Pillman Jr Vacates OVW Title Due To AEW Commitments

Ohio Valley Wrestling has announced that OVW Champion Brian Pillman Jr has vacated the title due to his growing AEW commitments. Here’s a press release:

OVW Heavyweight Champion Brian Pillman Jr, effectively immediately, will be vacating his OVW Heavyweight Championship. Because of his growing relationship with AEW (All Elite Wrestling) his obligations have grown to a point where he cannot maintain the responsibilities attached to the OVW Heavyweight Championship. While we at OVW are sad to see him go, we are also very happy for Brian Pillman Jr on his continued success with AEW and wish him nothing but the best.

“We’ve been really proud to have Brian as our OVW Heavyweight Champion, even if it wasn’t as lengthy of a reign as expected. His talent really made everyone on the roster elevate their game and for that I am very grateful. I really think Brian is going to continue to shine in AEW and make all of us, and more importantly, his father proud,” said OVW Owner Al Snow.

To crown a new champion, it has been decided that the winner of the 2021 Nightmare Rumble (on January 9th) will be the new OVW Heavyweight Champion. Furthermore, the winner of the rumble will also face Mr. Pectacular Jesse Godderz for the OVW National Championship later that night!“