Brian Pillman Jr vs. TJP Announced For MLW Opera Cup

TJP FIGHTS BRIAN PILLMAN JR. IN OPENING ROUND OF 2019 OPERA CUP DECEMBER 5 IN NYC

Buy tickets at MLWtickets.com. Experience a live MLW Fusion TV taping!

After 7 decades the Opera Cup returns this December and it will kick off with an opening round match featuring the return of the decorated grappler TJP as he battles the fast and furious Brian Pillman Jr. (buy tickets)

MLW today announced TJP vs. Brian Pillman Jr. in an opening round match for the 2019 Opera Cup tournament at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on December 5. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $20 at: http://www.OperaCup.com. You can learn more about the Opera Cup’s history here.

The December 5th event will feature the return of the Opera Cup tournament after a 71 year hiatus. Featuring 4 opening round bouts, the league has invited some of the best wrestlers from around the world to compete in this one night single elimination tournament.

Brian Pillman Jr. enters the Opera Cup coming off of SuperFight clash against Low Ki. With many sensing Pillman’s ascension in the league imminent, the Rogue Rookie’s participation in the Opera Cup will be a critical stage in his progress.

This also marks TJP’s return to MLW, where he last competed in 2004. Since that time, TJP has competed around the world and has established himself a world class athlete.

The flashy TJP backs up his swagger in the squared circle using a hybrid wrestling style relying on lucha, strong style and technical wrestling to overwhelm adversaries.

Recently competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling, the mega talented TJP now sets his sights on making history by entering the first Opera Cup in 71 years. With hopes of winning the recently restored antique Opera Cup trophy, TJP is focussed on Pillman and the road ahead in this one night tournament.

TJP brings a variety of challenges to Pillman but the “Cincinnati Kid” is a total wild card, making this bout a hard one to predict.

Will Pillman’s tenacious albeit unorthodox approach prevail?

Will the versatile veteran TJP advance in the single night tournament en route to winning the Opera Cup? Find out LIVE in New York City. Buy your tickets today at: www.OperaCup.com.

Matches signed thus far:

OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

TJP vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Salina de la Renta

National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich

CONTRA Unit

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Timothy Thatcher

MJF

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed and Injustice (Kotto Brazil & Jordan Oliver)

Richard Holliday

Mance Warner

Low Ki

Jimmy Havoc

And many more!

Tickets start at just $20 at MLWTickets.com. There are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30 P.M.) featuring a Pre-Show Meet and Greet with select MLW fighting athletes.

Please note: General Admission SRO Tickets are: $20 for advance sales, $25 Day of Event at the door.

General Public Doors Open: 6 P.M.

Showtime: 7 P.M.