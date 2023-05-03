Brian Pillman Jr Wants To Work More AEW House Rules Events

In an interview with Fightful, Brian Pillman Jr spoke about wanting to work more AEW House Rules events and why he prefers it to TV. He wrestled Jeff Jarrett at the first House Rules in OH.

He said: “It was great. I mean, talk about a capacity show. It was completely sold out. I think the building held about 3,500 people. We had 3,400 people there. It was just a great, great time to have some very relaxed matches with a nice length to them. You’re not going out there and doing a seven-minute sprint. Me and Jeff, we got to go for 10-12 minutes, have some fun, and work with the crowd. Obviously, there are meet, and greets going on at these house shows. It’s a great experience for the fans and the wrestlers without all the pressure of TV going on. So I think that might be a great place for me and Brock to cut our teeth and connect with the fans.“