Brian Pillman Jr. Wishes His Feud With MJF in AEW Could Have Been Longer

Brian Pillman Jr. had a short feud with MJF in AEW, and he recently talked about how he thought it could have gone on longer. Pillman recently spoke with Counted Out with Mike and Tyler and discussed his relationship with MJF, who has been off TV since his well-publicized issues culminated in a storyline moment post-Double or Nothing where he told Tony Khan to fire him on screen. Pillman talked about his brief feud with the heel last September and more, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On MJF’s AEW status: “Yeah I’m not too sure what’s going on with him right now. We used to be a lot closer … you try to prioritize work when you’re at work, and it’s a lot less about being buddy-buddy. I think Max is a good kid but at the end of the day we all want more. The grass is always greener on the other side. But you know, he’s a smart kid, he’ll land on his feet.”

On his feud with MJF in AEW: “That angle was good, I wish we could’ve gotten more out of it, but they told me straight up from the beginning that it was going to be a short thing. I thought we had something more here. I’m young, and I just want it all, and again, it’s not anybody’s fault. I just thought, man, I don’t want to do this for three weeks, let’s do this for 12 weeks, let’s get a good program out of it. But then again, maybe I wasn’t, in their mind, the person to do that with at that time, and again, everything happens for a reason.”