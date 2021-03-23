wrestling / News

Various News: Brian Pillman Memorial Shows Set to Be Released, Matt Cardona Making Warrior Wrestling Debut

March 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brian Pillman

– The classic Brian Pillman Memorial shows are set to make their public debuts soon. Joe Dombrowski and Brian Pillman Jr. took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that the shows will be released in a new collection, as you can see below.

The shows consisted of four events that ran from 1999 to 2001 and paid tribute to the late Pillman, benefitting his children. They featured WWE, WCW, and ECW talent all competing against each other. Details on the release have not yet been revealed.

– Warrior Wrestling has announced that Matt Cardona will be making his debut for the company on June 5th during their Stadium Series events, as you can see below:

