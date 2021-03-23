Various News: Brian Pillman Memorial Shows Set to Be Released, Matt Cardona Making Warrior Wrestling Debut

– The classic Brian Pillman Memorial shows are set to make their public debuts soon. Joe Dombrowski and Brian Pillman Jr. took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that the shows will be released in a new collection, as you can see below.

The shows consisted of four events that ran from 1999 to 2001 and paid tribute to the late Pillman, benefitting his children. They featured WWE, WCW, and ECW talent all competing against each other. Details on the release have not yet been revealed.

The Brian Pillman Memorial Shows did what virtually no one else could – bring together every top promotion under one roof to honor one of the best. The footage has been largely unseen & stories largely untold… until next month. Let's make history.@LesThatcher @FlyinBrianJr pic.twitter.com/uDgN7JaQ9d — Joe Dombrowski (@joe_dombrowski) March 23, 2021

The cat is finally out of the bag! I am beyond excited for this to be released! Joe and I have been working tirelessly on this project to combine all the great matches from the Brian Pillman Memorial shows into one classic collection! Just a few more interviews to go 🙏❤️🔥🏈👊 https://t.co/TebFhyRAUM — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) March 23, 2021

– Warrior Wrestling has announced that Matt Cardona will be making his debut for the company on June 5th during their Stadium Series events, as you can see below: