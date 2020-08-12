Brian Pillman Jr: ‘You Will See Me On Dynamite Sooner or Later’

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Brian Pillman Jr. said that he wants to be in AEW and is focused on making that happen. He previously stated that he was actively working for an MLW release. Here are highlights:

On if how Teddy Hart is doing, what Pillman’s focus is: “I haven’t heard from Teddy in a bit. I think he’s doing better though and is cleaning up his act. I’ve just been focusing on AEW and been working really hard and I think he noticed how hard I’ve been training. He’s been sending me texts, ‘You look good and you’re in shape.’ He’s watching and paying attention. He’s giving me his blessing which is nice. There’s nothing I want more than to be with AEW right now, just to be plain and fast and simple. If that means I have to get cleared from MLW and clear up that contract then that’s what we’ve gotta do. I’ve been actively trying to get released for a while now. My biggest goal and dream is to be signed with AEW.”

On if AEW has indicated they want to sign him: “I can’t say for certain what exactly is in the works but I’ve been hinted that there’s plans to work with me some more. We’ll just have to stay tuned and see what’s going on. I can’t speak of any details but as far as them using me, they’re happy to use me right now even though I’m signed with MLW. They’re happy to put me on Dark and maybe Dynamite in the future. I’m totally proud of Dark and proud of that product. I think it’s a great place for a guy like me to come in and break the ice a bit and get my feet wet with the product. Sooner or later you’ll see me on Dynamite.”

On his time in OVW: “It’s kinda crazy because looking back at OVW, it’s an hour and a half away from my house. That’s the place I took my very first bump and really got smartened up as to what was going on in the wrestling business. It wasn’t until a couple months later I went and trained and got my official training with Lance Storm. I had a few training matches dates back in the day and actually worked a lumberjack match under the name of Mike Honcho. We had some fun but I never quite had that OVW TV debut and I never went back after I trained at Lance’s. I kinda ventured off into different territories and zones. So, it’s crazy to go full circle at this point in my career in the middle of a pandemic and Indiana and is starting to open up so people can have some matches. When Al [Snow] reached out to me to do a shot I said, ‘Of course.’ I’ve been waiting for this debut since my career started and I never got to debut on OVW TV. It’s a very unique product. You’re going in and you can see the tradition and professionalism in the product from the get-go. This isn’t just your standard run-of-the-mill indie. This is where guys learn how to work, learn how to character build and learn how to put on matches to advance a storyline. Any young kid looking to make it in that capacity and really become a TV star, it’s definitely the greatest place to get started.”

On taping his OVW TV debut and the future of the company: “I go in the building and it’s super professional. I got all my information handed working to me like who I’m working with. I filmed a couple of weeks of TV and I felt very at home with it. Having that experience with MLW really helped with the product and not only learn from Al Snow and his vision of the OVW product but also I was able to share some of my knowledge with the younger guys who are starting to delve into that TV style and learn the product there. So, it was a really welcoming experience. In general, I think OVW is gonna be producing a lot of solid talent because these big companies like AEW are looking to take indie wrestlers and transition them into TV stars. So, if you’ve already got a little bit of the TV structure or style under your belt, it’s gonna be that much easier to build you up as a star. A lot of these indie kids used to the standard indie run sheet or standard indie formula, they’re gonna be reeducated when they go to a place like OVW where things are done a lot differently and a lot more strict. The product is more fine-tuned because it’s being produced for the masses and put on a screen. You’re not just going to some indie, ‘Hey, go out there and kill it and give us 15 minutes.’ They are very strict with their segments and keeping your match at a good time. That way you’re practicing good habits for the future. I think a lot of these young kids don’t realize how good and how important that is. I definitely felt a very strong aura of professionalism in that locker room and I’m looking forward to returning next week.”