Brian “Road Dogg” James On How Angry He Was At WWE, Coming Up With The Voodoo Kin Mafia Name

Brian “Road Dogg” James recently discussed the animosity he had towards WWE, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H after he and Billy Gunn were released from WWE (they’ve all since made peace with each other and were all inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as D-Generation X in 2019) as well as coming up with the Voodoo Kin Mafia name for he and Gunn in TNA on his Oh You Didn’t Know Podcast. Highlights are below (h/t Fightful).

James on his animosity towards WWE, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H after being released from WWE: “I want to be very clear. It pissed off a couple of guys that were in active addiction. It was a couple of guys whose egos got out of control. We thought we were bigger than the business. We thought, ‘How dare they fire us?’ Look, once you come out of that fog that is drug addiction, and you kind of clear your mind and start thinking about your part in all this. Like, what did I do? I did it all. They didn’t do anything. I did it all and believe the same way. So we’ve grown up, you know what I mean? We realize at the time, that those feelings were real. I would have fought either one of them if they’d showed up somewhere… I would have fought them at the time. Like now. I think about that and go like ‘Man, what a piece of crap I am.’”

On coming up with the name Voodoo Kin Mafia in TNA: “It was always going to be V.K.M. Me and one of my children — I sat in my recliner and one of my children sat on the computer and I said, ‘Look up all the words that start with V.’ Then I thought like, ‘Voodoo is cool.’ Then I thought, ‘Well Voodoo Kin is like — if he’s gonna be Kip James, like, we’re not really ‘kin’ so it’s like Kabuki kin. Okay, good. Voodoo Kin, okay.’ Then, the ‘mafia’ just seemed to fit. So we came up with Voodoo Kin Mafia, I came up with that, and Russo liked it.”