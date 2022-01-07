wrestling / News

Brian ‘Road Dogg’ James Returns to Twitter, Comments On Possibly Producing For AEW

January 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brian “Road Dogg” James has returned to Twitter following his WWE release, and commented on the idea of doing some producing work for AEW. As noted, James was among those NXT and Performance Center staffers let go on Wednesday. Following that, he made his return to Twitter on Thursday, writing:

“This is the same Brian James aka RoadDogg I just lost my verified status and my employment status lol I’m back on Twitter now”

When a fan asked if he’d consider going to AEW to produce, where his New Age Outlaws partner Billy Gunn is working, James replied:

“The light bill ain’t gonna pay itself!”

Adam Cole responded to a tweet from James earlier in the day thanking everyone he worked with in NXT, as you can see below.

