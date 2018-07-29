Brickhouse Brown Dies Following Battle With Cancer

– Brickhouse Brown has died following a long battle with cancer. The wrestling legend was fifty-seven years old. The Wrestling Observer has confirmed the news that Brown died at 9:45 AM ET. Brown, real name Frederick Seawright, was fifty-seven.

The news comes after Brown was inaccurately reported to have passed away on July 20th. According to the Observer, that situation had been the result of Brown being pronounced dead after flatlining in hospice care in Mississippi. His family and friends had been informed of the news before it was determined he had not died, and the inaccurate report had gotten out before they could be immediately corrected.

Brown began his career in 1982, working for Joe Blanchard’s Southwest Championship Wrestling, in San Antonio, Texas. He was trained by Terry Funk and joined the National Wrestling Alliance in 1983, competing in various territories over the next several years. He had a week-long run with the NWA Southeastern Tag Team Championship alongside Norvell Austin, defeating (and then losing the titles to) the Nightmares.

Brown eventually went the Championship Wrestling Association in Memphis in 1987, where he would have a memorable run. He also worked the AWA, and USWA, and would feud with the likes of Terry Funk, Scott Steiner, Jerry Lawler, and Robert Fuller and the Stud Stable. He became one of the top heels and had several title runs including three USWA World Tag Team Championship reigns, a run with the USWA Television Championship and the WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

Once he left USWA in January of 1997, Brown continued working the independent scene until he was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. During recent years he became a mainstay of shoot interviews for Highspots, talking about various stories from his career.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the friends, family and fans of Mr. Brown.