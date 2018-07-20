Brickhouse Brown Passes Away at Fifty-Seven

– Brickhouse Brown, best known for his work in Memphis promotions, has passed away following a battle with cancer. Cauliflower Alley Club president Brian Blair announced the news on Twitter on Friday, as you can see below. Brown, real name Frederick Seawright, was fifty-seven.

Brown began his career in 1982, working for Joe Blanchard’s Southwest Championship Wrestling, in San Antonio, Texas. He was trained by Terry Funk and joined the National Wrestling Alliance in 1983, competing in various territories over the next several years. He had a week-long run with the NWA Southeastern Tag Team Championship alongside Norvell Austin, defeating (and then losing the titles to) the Nightmares.

Brown eventually went the Championship Wrestling Association in Memphis in 1987, where he would have a memorable run. He also worked the AWA, and USWA, and would feud with the likes of Terry Funk, Scott Steiner, Jerry Lawler, and Robert Fuller and the Stud Stable. He became one of the top heels and had several title runs including three USWA World Tag Team Championship reigns, a run with the USWA Television Championship and the WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

Once he left USWA in January of 1997, Brown continued working the independent scene until he was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. During recent years he became a mainstay of shoot interviews for Highspots, talking about various stories from his career.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the friends, family and fans of Mr. Brown.