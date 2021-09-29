Bridgestone Arena Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Policy for WWE Raw on October 4

– The official Bridgestone Arena in Nashville website issued the following announcement for attendees for the upcoming October 4 edition of WWE Raw will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test if they are aged 12 or older:

Effective Oct. 2, all guests aged 12 and older will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test. This test must by administered by a healthcare professional (local pharmacies are suitable; at home tests will not be accepted) within 72 hours prior to the event. Test results must include your name and the date of the test to attend all Nashville Predators games and events held at the venue.

Next week’s Raw on October 4 will feature Night 2 of the 2021 WWE Draft. It will be broadcast live on USA Network.