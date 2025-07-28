Brie Bella Reveals That Bryan Danielson Working in AEW Is Hurting Her WWE Return

During the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show (via Fightful), Brie Bella revealed that her husband, Bryan Danielson, working for AEW is part of the reason why she hasn’t returned to WWE. However, she noted that she’s staying mindful of the silver lining.

She said: “As of late, there has been, what I kind of consider a roadblock, but it’s also a good sign. That’s where I make a joke because when I’ve been on red carpets and interviews, there is one question I constantly get asked and it is, ‘When will we see you back in the ring?’ As if I have that power. I always make a joke because when I’m doing interviews, I don’t want to ever answer something serious because usually it’s a quick question and they need a quick answer. I have constantly made the joke, ‘Waiting on the call,’ which in some ways can be true and in some ways I’m just saying something cheeky and sweet so I can get on to the next question. What I wanted to bring up, when I look at that, I know my roadblock is the fact that my husband is with the rival company. For some people, it makes them uncomfortable at WWE, thinking I would be there when my husband is with AEW. You know what, that’s okay. I’ve kind of looked at that roadblock as people have the right to feel. People feel uncomfortable, they’re uncomfortable. That’s okay. They have that right. Does it bum me out at times that I wish feelings were different? Absolutely, but it doesn’t make me angry or bitter. It makes me feel like that right there is a sign that I’m supposed to be staying in my Soft Girl Era.“