Brie Bella Says Return to Wrestling Is ‘Tempting’, Comments On If Total Bellas Will Continue

– Brie Bella took to her Twitter account on Sunday night following Total Bellas to comment on her in-ring retirement. Bella posted about the episode, which saw her last match take place at this past October’s Evolution, saying, “Sad to think that was the last time I’ll be in that ring.”

In responses to fans, Bella added that it’s “tempting” to come back and try to capture the Women’s Tag Team Championships and assured a fan that Total Bellas wasn’t going anywhere, teasing “New Beginnings.” You can see the posts below.

Sad to think that was the last time I’ll be in that ring 😢 #TotalBellas — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 18, 2019