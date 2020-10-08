wrestling / News
WWE News: Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Selling Phoenix Home, Stock Up
Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan are selling their home in Phoenix. TMZ reports that the couple are selling their four-bedroom, four and a half-bathroom home for $1.695 million. The home is described as a modern farmhouse with 3,000 square feet of living space, high ceilings, custom wood cabinetry, stone counters, and hardwood flooring.
Nikki Bella recently put her own home in Arizona up for sale back in August.
Brie Bella Lists Arizona Home https://t.co/k92R0UPPZx
— TMZ (@TMZ) October 7, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $40.08 on Wednesday, up $0.32 (0.8%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.33% on the day.
