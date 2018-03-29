WWE News: Brie Bella On Daniel Bryan’s Comeback, Triple H Discusses Unsanctioned Match At NXT Takeover, John Cena Poses With Make-A-Wish Kid

– The Bella Twins have posted a new video with Brie talking about her husband Daniel Bryan’s return to in-ring competition.

– John Cena posted a photo of himself with a Make-A-Wish kid to hype his appearance on the Today show.

Watch the @TODAYshow tomorrow to learn how @MakeAWish gives kids more muscle to fight their illnesses. pic.twitter.com/DUYeDZjbPB — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 29, 2018

– In an interview with NBC Sports, Triple H spoke about the unsanctioned match between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at NXT Takeover: New Orleans.

He said: “So we we’re still going in the same direction. The turn was happening and everything was in place, but then the injury happened. When we looked at that it was like, ‘Oh my God now what?’ But sometimes the most exciting things and great art takes place out of chaos. In the chaos of that moment we looked at that and said, ‘How can we make this even better?’ That’s one thing I’ve learned from Vince over the years. Anything can happen and you can do anything with it. You can never be married to an idea, or a thought, or a direction because it can change in the blink of an eye. We had the emotional intensity for this story line between the two of them, but then the injury happened and we needed to reboot. I think it’s played out pretty well.

The tough part about it was trying to play out the story line of Johnny Gargano on television with the idea of knowing where you want to go, but not knowing Tommaso was going to be exactly ready to go. So you’re playing, ‘Where’s he at now?’ I certainly don’t want to rush his return until he’s 100 percent and I want to make sure he’s healthy and can capitalize on the opportunity, but at the same point in time, I’m glued to the updates on his health so I can begin to tell the story in a direction that gets us to match the timing of his return. So far it’s all worked out great and I’m excited where that story line is. To your point from an emotional story standpoint, I don’t think you can compare it to the emotion of say Daniel Bryan’s return at WrestleMania, but as an angle between two talents it has the most emotional feel to it heading into the weekend.“