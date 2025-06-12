wrestling / News

Brie Bella Reportedly In Talks To Return to WWE

TMZ reports that Brie Bella is reportedly in talks with WWE for a possible return that would happen at Evolution on July 13. Brie’s sister Nikki has already returned to WWE, appearing on last Monday’s episode of RAW. She interacted with several talents and was later attacked by Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan.

