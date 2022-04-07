Brie Bella on How She and Her Sister Discovered Wrestling

– During a recent appearance on the This Is Paris podcast, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) spoke to Paris Hilton on how they discovered wrestling while working at Hooters. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Brie Bella on how she and Nikki first became interested in wrestling: “It was crazy because WWE was on a search for female wrestlers and I saw that. We didn’t watch wrestling growing up. My sister and I worked at Hooters right when we turned 18, we were like, we need to make some money and Hooters is the spot. We became Hooter girls and they showed the WWE pay per views once a month and it would be like sold out. and we’d be sitting there watching. I was really impressed by the way wrestling would tell a story with athletics.”

Brie Bella on realizing WWE was their calling: “They would be physical but then these larger-than-life characters. When I saw a couple of years later that they were on the search, I was like, ‘Nicole this is for us. We were soccer players growing up, we always thought we were the Spice Girls and would lip-sync for all our family’s boxing parties. We love entertainment and athletics. I think WWE is our calling.’ It’s crazy to think that, and sure enough we went there and they weren’t looking for twins and they never had twins.”